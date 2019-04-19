Slow Pulp – “High”

It’s been almost three years since we last checked in on Madison indie rockers Slow Pulp, but the band has continued churning since then. They’ve since moved to Chicago (I wonder if Slow Pulp/Slow Mass confusion abounds in the Windy City) and are about to release a new EP called Big Day.

“High,” the project’s latest single, is a fine example of Slow Pulp’s dynamic mastery. It begins gently, with little more than Emily Massey’s harmonized vocals. By the end it’s exploding with triumphant riffs atop blown-out power chords.

At The Fader, Massey provides some context on the track:

After moving to Chicago in September, I got a job teaching ballet to kids ages 18 months to 8 years old. It was the first time I interacted with these age groups in such a close capacity. The way that they so clearly expressed their self discovery impacted me in a way that I hadn’t realized until I started writing lyrics for our upcoming EP. While writing this project, we had many conversations about how we internalize our first experiences, which ended up becoming the core of the EP.

Hear “High” below.

Big Day is out 5/15.