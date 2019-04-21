This morning, Kanye West hosted his Easter Sunday Service at Coachella. In addition to hits like “All Falls Down” and “Jesus Walks,” he performed a new song called “Water” from the mountaintop. He didn’t share any additional information about the new single or whether it will appear on his forthcoming album Yandhi.

“We are water / Clean us like the rain in spring / Take the chlorine out of conversation,” he sang. Frequent Kanye collaborator Ant Clemons and Ty Dolla Sign assisted him during the performance.

The service was shot from a pin-hole lens and included covers of Kool & The Gang’s “Summer Madness,” Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do,” and the Gap Band’s “Outstanding,” as well as Kanye originals like “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “Power,” and “Otis.” Kanye brought out Chance The Rapper to perform “Ultralight Beam.”

Watch Kanye debut “Water” below.