Horse Jumper Of Love – “Poison” Video

The Boston trio Horse Jumper Of Love specialize in moody, atmospheric rock songs that are paced like they’re stuck in glue. In a couple of months, they’re releasing a new album, So Divine — the follow-up to 2016’s self-titled one — and today they’re sharing its first single, “Poison,” a song they’ve been playing live for quite a bit.

It’s methodical and slow, like one of those zen sand gardens you brush back and forth. Dimitri Giannopoulos stretches out most of his syllables, slipping into each crevice of the song with a sigh, but the way he emphasizes certain words cuts like a knife: “And everybody spits poison,” he sings towards the end of this one. “Can I put a Band-Aid on my mouth to stop it from coming out again?”

Listen to the track alongside a music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Airport”

02 “Volcano”

03 “Cops”

04 “Aliens”

05 “Poison”

06 “Twist Cone”

07 “Ur Real Life”

08 “John Song”

09 “Stray Dog”

10 “Nature”

11 “Heaven”

So Divine is out 6/28 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.