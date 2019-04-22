Long-standing Seattle festival Sasquatch ceased operations in 2018 after a 17-year run and its quasi-replacement festival End Of The Rainbow that was scheduled for this year was also cancelled last month, but the Washington State festival machine marches on. Today, Sasquatch Festival founder Adam Zacks announced the lineup for THING, a two-day event that will take place at Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. It’s not just bands, though, instead mixing it up with comedians and filmmakers and podcasters and more.

Music-wise, the fest offers up Violent Femmes, De La Soul, Jeff Tweedy, Calexico and Iron & Wine (in a joint set), Khruangbin, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Tank And The Bangas, Parquet Courts, Phosphorescent, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail, Sudan Archives, Ryley Walker, Bedouine, Fontaines D.C., Black Belt Eagle Scout, and more.

Other stuff-wise, there will be a panel discussion called Napoleon Dynamite Live! featuring Jon Heder and other cast members from the film, alongside a screening of the movie, which turns 15 this year. Natasha Lyonne will be there giving a talk. There will be live podcast tapings with Macaulay Culkin, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Luke Burbank and Andrew Walsh. There will also be a live reading of the 1982 film An Officer And A Gentleman, which was filmed at Fort Worden where the festival will take place.

The fest will take place on 8/24 and 8/25. Tickets go on sale this Friday (4/26) at 10AM PST. More information here.