Fans Demand Release Of Britney Spears From Psychiatric Facility

Britney Spears fans held a protest Monday (April 22) in Los Angeles demanding the pop star be released from a treatment facility in response to online rumors that Spears is being held against her will.

A group of protesters gathered outside the West Hollywood City Hall on Monday with signs that read “Free Britney” and “Truth Will Set Her Free.” The protest was live-streamed on YouTube, with attendees shouting “Hey ho, Larry Rudolph has got to go,” claiming it was her longtime manager’s decision to put the star in the facility.

Spears checked herself into a 30-day program in March in the midst of her father’s ongoing health issues, Billboard confirmed earlier this month. On Easter Sunday, she was granted a one-day leave to celebrate with her family, according to People.

Spears opened up to fans on Jan. 4 via Instagram about her dad Jamie’s health, saying she was taking an indefinite hiatus ahead of her planned Domination residency in Las Vegas, which was set to kick off in February, because her father had “almost died.”

Monday’s protest was covered extensively on social media. See below.

The #FreeBritney protest is happening right now outside West Hollywood City Hall pic.twitter.com/S60ZQIEYmf — Greg W (@gregw_dj) April 22, 2019

#FreeBritney protest live now watch the livestream and join this movement #BritneyArmy

End slavery

Free her! pic.twitter.com/Ct6st7fbtf — kristen h (@kristenhinkson) April 23, 2019

#freebritney

Stop this conservatorship abuse Protest live right now in Cali pic.twitter.com/mdWmoaolSD — kristen h (@kristenhinkson) April 23, 2019

These fools at the #FreeBritney protest can’t even settle on a chant. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/49iAxUPzpH — B. (@brianneamira) April 22, 2019

She looks like she’s been through hell, not “resting” in some luxury treatment center like her team suggested. And this is suspect they had the paps photograph her the same day there was supposed to be a Free Britney protest in LA pic.twitter.com/NaGL5b3Vub — la bella vita (@drugproblem) April 22, 2019

