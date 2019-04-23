Beyoncé’s been busy. Last week, she released Homecoming, a documentary, concert film, and live album showcasing her iconic 2018 Coachella performance. It’s reportedly just the first of three Netflix specials on the way. And today, on the third anniversary of its release, her classic visual album Lemonade is finally available on streaming services that aren’t Tidal.

If you somehow missed Lemonade, now’s your chance to go listen to it on Spotify or Apple Music. But even if you’ve already heard it, there’s still some new treasure to be found. Because along with the original album, Beyoncé has shared the original demo of “Sorry,” and it’s a vastly different track — slower, dreamier, and sadder, with slightly different lyrics. Listen to it below.

Beyoncé has also released a new “choreography version” of her “Formation” music video. That, unfortunately, is still a Tidal exclusive, but you can check it out here.