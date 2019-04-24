Greys – “Kill Appeal” Video

We’ve already heard two singles from Toronto punk band Greys’ upcoming third LP, Age Hasn’t Spoiled You. Our first preview was the fuzzy and washed out “These Things Happen,” followed by the abrasive “Arc Light.” Today, they’re back with another new one called “Kill Appeal.”

Much like its predecessors, “Kill Appeal” is heavy, with vocals droning over jaunty guitars in the chorus. A rhythmic delay on the main riff cascades over a punchy drum machine. The video, directed by Greys frontman Shehzaad Jiwani with Allison Johnston, has the ultimate cool appeal. Complete with slow motion club kids, apathetic cig smoking, and avante garde artworks, the framework for meta commentary is all there.

Here’s Jiwani with more details on the track and its accompanying video:

The lyrics of ‘Kill Appeal’ deal with various aspects of living in a major metropolitan city, from old neighborhoods being rapidly mutilated to suit the needs of wealthy newcomers to the increasingly imposing police presence. The video seeks to convey still more elements of city living in this era of content rot, constant surveillance, and civil unrest by creating snapshots of several different facets of life through the lens of a half-baked millennial flipping channels or scrolling through their Instagram feed. Spoiled for choice, and none of the options are the right one.

Check out “Kill Appeal” below.

CREDIT: Vanessa Heins

Age Hasn’t Spoiled You is out 5/10 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.