Bun B Reportedly Shoots Armed Robber

Rapper Bun B shot an armed robber inside his own home in Houston, Texas, last night, TMZ reports. According to law enforcement sources, someone knocked on the door of Bun B’s house and his wife opened it, thinking it might be a delivery. Instead, it was a masked man holding a gun. He demanded valuables, and she offered him the Audi in their garage.

Bun B heard the commotion from upstairs, grabbed his gun, and confronted the intruder as he was getting into the car. After a shootout, the robber fled the scene, leaving his gun behind. Several hours later, he showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was treated and then arrested for two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.