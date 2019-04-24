Lizzo Joins Cardi B In Stripper Revenge Movie Hustlers

Fresh off of the release of her new album Cuz I Love You, Deadline reports that Lizzo has joined the cast of the upcoming movie Hustlers. It’ll be her live-action film debut and second film role after voicing a character in the upcoming animated musical comedy UglyDolls.

Based on “The Hustlers At Scores,” a 2015 New York magazine article about a group of former strippers who swindled rich Wall Street men, Hustlers also stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley, and Madeline Brewer.

Lorene Scafaria (Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World, The Meddler) is directing the film from her own screenplay. Jennifer Lopez, Adam McKay, and Will Ferrell are producing. The project is currently shooting in New York City and is set to be released on 9/13.