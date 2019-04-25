Bruce is back! Bruce Springsteen spent last year doing a Broadway residency, playing solo-acoustic shows in the same venue every night. At the end of the year, that run ended with a Netflix special and a live album. Lately, rumors have been flying about what Springsteen will do now that the Broadway show is all done. A few months ago, Springsteen had to publicly deny rumors that he was planning to go on tour with his E Street Band in 2019. But he’s up to something else instead. He’s got a new album coming out.

In June, Springsteen will return with a new studio LP called Western Stars, his first since 2014’s High Hopes. According to a press release, the new album will take “inspiration in part from the Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s,” which is pretty intriguing to think about. Springsteen was contemporaries with many of those Laurel Canyon singer-songwriter types, but his music was always rougher and more physical. It’s fun to imagine how it might sound if he sweetens it up. But we won’t have to imagine for too long; Springsteen will drop first single “Hello Sunshine,” along with a video, at midnight tonight.

Springsteen mostly recorded the album at his New Jersey home studio, though he also did some work in California and New York. He co-produced the album with Ron Aniello, who plays different instruments on the album. Jon Brion also plays on the record, adding celeste, Moog, and Farfisa. Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa sings and does vocal arrangements on four songs. In that press release, Springsteen says, “This record is a return to my solo recordings, featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangement. It’s a jewel box of a record.” Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hitch Hikin’”

02 “The Wayfarer”

03 “Tucson Train”

04 “Western Stars”

05 “Sleepy Joe’s Café”

06 “Drive Fast (The Stuntman)”

07 “Chasin’ Wild Horses”

08 “Sundown”

09 “Somewhere North of Nashville”

10 “Stones”

11 “There Goes My Miracle”

12 “Hello Sunshine”

13 “Moonlight Motel”

Western Stars is out 6/14 on Columbia.