Middle Kids – “Beliefs And Prayers”

Aussie rock trio Middle Kids are gearing up to release their six-track EP New Songs For Old Problems next month. The band shared the lead single last month, “Real Thing,” along with a video. Today, they’re dropping the EP’s opening track “Beliefs And Prayers,” and announcing a tour with Local Natives. Those dates can be found below.
Much like “Real Thing,” this new track feels anthemic. Swirling electric guitars and drum lines build up and into a sweeping chorus. It’s super catchy, as singer Hannah Joy plays with her warm yet slicing vibrato: “After the curtain falls we start turning on each other, roses to the gutter/ We know we’ve seen it all, we got brother against brother cashing in their treasure now.” The b-section slows things down with an acoustic strum that blooms into another gutting chorus.
Listen to “Beliefs And Prayers” below.
TOUR DATES:
05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
06/01 – Pittsburg, PA @ Stage AE
06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre
06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
New Songs For Old Problems is out 5/24 via Domino. Pre-order it here.