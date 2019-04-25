Middle Kids – “Beliefs And Prayers”

Aussie rock trio Middle Kids are gearing up to release their six-track EP New Songs For Old Problems next month. The band shared the lead single last month, “Real Thing,” along with a video. Today, they’re dropping the EP’s opening track “Beliefs And Prayers,” and announcing a tour with Local Natives. Those dates can be found below.

Much like “Real Thing,” this new track feels anthemic. Swirling electric guitars and drum lines build up and into a sweeping chorus. It’s super catchy, as singer Hannah Joy plays with her warm yet slicing vibrato: “After the curtain falls we start turning on each other, roses to the gutter/ We know we’ve seen it all, we got brother against brother cashing in their treasure now.” The b-section slows things down with an acoustic strum that blooms into another gutting chorus.

Listen to “Beliefs And Prayers” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

06/01 – Pittsburg, PA @ Stage AE

06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre

06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

New Songs For Old Problems is out 5/24 via Domino. Pre-order it here.