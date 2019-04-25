New wave legends the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde is releasing her new solo album, Valve Bone Woe, this September. The record features covers of classics by Brian Wilson, Frank Sinatra, Hoagy Carmichael, Charlie Mingus, John Coltrane, Nick Drake, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Hynde’s former partner Ray Davies.

Valve Bone Woe was recorded with the Valve Bone Woe Ensemble at London’s AIR Studios. Today, Hynde shares her jazz-influenced reinterpretations of the Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No” and Billie Holiday’s “You Don’t Know What Love Is.”

“I’m not hugely interested in branching out into other musical genres, being a devout rock singer as such, but jazz is something I grew up around (thanks to my bro) and I’ve always had a soft spot for it,” she tells Clash. “I often bemoan what I regard as a decline in melody in popular music and I wanted to sing melodies.”

Listen to Hynde’s covers of “Caroline, No” and “You Don’t Know What Love Is” below.

Valve Bone Woe is out 9/6.