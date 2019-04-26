Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “Lauren (Track 2)” Video

Prince Daddy & The Hyena have amassed a sizable number of devotees for their commanding power-punk songs, which up ’til this point have been collected on their 2016’s full-length I Thought You Didn’t Even Like Leaving their 2015 debut EP Adult Summers. Today, the Albany-based band is announcing their sophomore album, which is called Cosmic Thrill Seekers. They teased it a couple of weeks ago with opening track “I Lost My Life” and now they’re sharing another new single, “Lauren (Track 2).”

It’s a force to be reckoned with. Kory Gregory’s vocals are bloody howls on its monster of a hook: “Stay at least ’til I’m asleep/ ‘Cus I’m pretty fucking confident/ That I’ll die the next time/ I’m alone in my bedroom.” All Prince Daddy songs capture the energy of the collective experience — bodies jumping together in unison, pulling each other up as a whole — even as they excavate what it means to be lonely and alone.

Their new track comes along with a music video that emphasizes that sense of community, a rolling opening credits sequence of everyone that’s supported them along the way. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

ACT I: The Heart/Passenger:

01 “I Lost My Life”

02 “Lauren (Track 2)”

03 “Fuckin’ A”

04 “Dialogue”

05 “Cosmic Thrill Seeking Forever”

ACT II: The Brain/Driver

06 “Slip”

07 “The Prototype Of The Ultimate Lifeform”

08 “Breather”

09 “Ursula Merger”

ACT III: The Roar/Random Passerby

10 “Dream Nails”

11 “C’mon & Smoke Me Up”

12 “Trying Times”

13 “Klonopin”

14 “Wacky Misadventures Of The Passenger”

Cosmic Thrill Seekers is out 6/28 via Counter Intuitive Records/Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it here.