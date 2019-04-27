Jay-Z Reopens Webster Hall With Surprise Guests Nas & Cam’Ron And A New Freestyle Referencing Nipsey Hussle

CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The iconic New York City venue Webster Hall reopened its doors after nearly two years of renovations last night, and an iconic New York City artist helped to kick the party off. JAY-Z performed B-Sides 2, a sequel to his Tidal-sponsored 2015 B-Sides concert at New York’s Terminal 5, and he brought some friends along to make it special.

During his set, JAY-Z brought another legendary New York City rapper to the stage. His onetime rival, Nas, came out to perform their collaborative track “Success,” a mashup of Nas’ 1994 Illmatic track “The World Is Yours” and JAY-Z’s “Dead Presidents,” and “N.Y. State Of Mind.” Cam’ron and Jim Jones also joined JAY-Z onstage.

JAY-Z penned a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle in the program for his public memorial service this month, and last night, he performed a new freestyle in his honor. “Gentrify your own hood before these people do it/ Claim eminent domain and have your people move in/ That’s a small glimpse into what Nipsey was doing/ For anybody still confused as to what he was doing,” he rapped.

Watch clips from JAY-Z’s Webster Hall concert below.

