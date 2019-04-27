Chris Brown To Chvrches: “These Are The Type Of People I Wish Walked In Front Of A Speeding Bus”

Earlier this week, Chvrches criticized their recent collaborator Marshmello for working with Chris Brown and Tyga on the new single “Light It Up.” “We are really upset, confused and disappointed by Marshmello’s choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown,” the band wrote in a statement. “We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behavior. That is not something we can or will stand behind.”

Tyga commented on Chvrches’ post on Instagram, writing, “Where all God’s children. Everyone makes mistakes no ones perfect. Let’s Keep the energy positive.” And now, as Pitchfork reports, Chris Brown has responded by commenting on another of the band’s posts on Instagram.

“type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients,” he wrote. “Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred. IM BLACK AND PROUD. AND I KNOW ITS HURTS THAT U GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WIT LIFE OR PEACE SO U ARE FORCED TO SEE MY SUCCESS. You aren’t even #2 ( REMEMBER 2nd place only means YOU LOST FIRST! TA-TA. GOODDAY PEASANTS.”

The band has yet to comment on the situation since their initial statement, but yesterday, Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry posted screenshots of direct messages she received on Instagram. “Angry men on the internet can call me all the names they want. I still think domestic abuse is wrong,” she wrote in the caption.