Stream Fury’s New Album Failed Entertainment

The Orange Country hardcore band Fury became one of the nastiest, most focused bands on the Bandcamp/house-show circuit around the same time they released 2016’s Paramount, their full-length debut. Since then, they’ve moved up in the world, becoming a proper underground touring institution and signing on with an actual label, one that releases more than just hardcore. But at the same time, Fury have kept their intensity up, while pushing it in a few different places. And we can hear the results of that on Failed Entertainment, the new album that the band will release later this week.

Fury recorded Failed Entertainment with Club Night/Marbled Eye Andrew Oswald at Oakland’s Secret Bathroom studios. But the big deal might be the album’s mixing engineer: Jack Endino, the legendary figure who led grunge forefathers Skin Yard and produced Nirvana’s Bleach. Endino knows how to record loud music, and it’s really cool to hear Fury’s grimy bluster captured in widescreen fidelity, with all its fuzz left intact.

Failed Entertainment draws a lot on the history of hardcore, but I also hear a whole lot of scuzzy ’90s noise-rock in it. It reminds me of what might’ve happened if Sick Of It All had recorded for Amphetamine Reptile, which would’ve obviously ruled. This album rules, too. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Angels Over Berlin,” “Vacation,” and “Mono No Aware,” all of which go hard. And now you can stream the whole shebang below.

<a href="http://furyhc.bandcamp.com/album/failed-entertainment" target="_blank">Failed Entertainment by FURY</a>

Failed Entertainment is out 5/3 on Run For Cover.