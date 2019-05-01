The National – “Hairpin Turns” Video

In a few weeks, the National are putting out a new album, I Am Easy To Find. They’ve debuted the entire album live at this point, with a series of exciting performers including Feist, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers. They’re still rolling along with new singles, though: So far, the band has shared “You Had Your Soul With You” and “Light Years,” and today they’re releasing “Hairpin Turns.”

Their new album comes with a short film of the same name that was directed by Mike Mills. Mills also directed the new video for “Hairpin Turns,” but it’s separate from that project — instead, it’s a live performance/dance performance piece made in collaboration with La Blogothèque.

In a statement, Mills had this to say:

The video is a very simple portrait of the band (and the friends who helped make the song) and the song itself: You see all the instruments that make up the song in isolation, even hear them recorded live on set over the album version, kind of like showing you the tracks that make up the song. And you see everyone who contributed alone, including Gail Ann Dorsey, Pauline Delasser (aka Mina Tindle) and Kate Stables – but your mind puts them together. The dancer Sharon Eyal is sort of a continuation of Alicia Vikander’s character from the film “I Am Easy To Find”. We thought of her as Alicia’s unconscious, or her shadow self – that has her own life in this space.

Watch and listen below.

I Am Easy To Find is out 5/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.