Jaden Smith To Play Kanye West In Showtime’s Omniverse

File this under the truly bizarre: Kanye West is developing a Showtime anthology in which Jaden Smith would play a young Kanye West in an alternate reality.

Ominverse is described as a limited half-hour anthology series “examining the many doors of perception.” The first season, the one for which a pilot script has been commissioned, would explore ego through the alternative reality of West.

From West, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Westbrook Studios, and writer Lee Sung Jin, it would be the first anthology to hit Showtime in some years. The network, which has been making a noted push to expand its original offerings, has yet to put an anthology on the air since they became en vogue again in recent years. And while it doesn’t exactly sound like a comedy, its half-hour status would fill some much-needed holes at the network. Showtime has been more aggressive in the drama space and limited space, and recent stabs at half-hours — see SMILF or White Famous — have proven short-lived.

For all of West’s dabbling in media and culture, this would also be the first TV series to his credit. He’ll serve as executive producer alongside Braun, Jin, Smith, James Shin, Scott Manson, and Miguel Melendez.

No other details, aside from the cryptic logline, were immediately available.

The script comes from Jin, whose comedy credits include Silicon Valley, Netflix newcomer Tuca & Bertie, and upcoming Amazon animated series Undone.

Jin is repped by WME, Grandview Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Smith is also at WME.

