The Glow – “Weight Of Sun” & “I Am Not Warm”

Now that LVL UP are broken up, Mike Caridi, one of that band’s three primary songwriters, is devoting himself full-time to his solo project the Glow. Late last year, he released his first official single, “Beamer,” and today, he’s announcing his upcoming debut album.

Am I is coming out later this month on Caridi’s own Double Double Whammy label. The LP’s first five songs were written between LVL UP’s 2014 album Hoodwink’d and 2016’s Return To Love, while the latter half were written partly for LVL UP’s unrealized final record and partly after the band’s split.

Along with the announcement, Caridi is sharing two new tracks, “I Am Not Warm” and “Weight Of Sun.” The former, from the record’s first half, is a fuzzy rocker that fades into a lovely ambient coda. The latter, representative of the second half, is a catchy psych-pop earworm. Listen to both songs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Am I Good”

02 “Lose”

03 “Losing My Cool”

04 “Beamer”

05 “I Am Not Warm”

06 “On The Rocks”

07 “Orchard”

08 “Flaws”

09 “Weight Of Sun”

10 “Memories”

Am I is out 5/24 via Caridi’s own Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.