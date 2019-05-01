Ariana Grande is in the midst of her Sweetener World Tour. But tonight, she took the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards. The pop star sang “7 Rings” from her latest album thank u, next. Thankfully, no lemons were thrown during the performance, which mimicked the song’s pink, icy music video.

A few weeks ago, Grande headlined Coachella and brought out special guests including *NSYNC, Nicki Minaj, and Diddy. She released thank u, next in February, following 2018’s Sweetener. Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie kicked off the evening with the live debut of “ME!.” Watch Ariana Grande’s performance below.