Spencer Radcliffe & Everyone Else – “Bloodletting”

Last month, Spencer Radcliffe (& Everyone Else) announced a new album, Hot Spring, the follow-up to the Chicago Artist To Watch’s 2017 album Enjoy The Great Outdoors. He shared “Here Comes The Snow” at the time, and with the album’s second single, “Bloodletting,” it’s clear that Radcliffe has gotten his mind stuck on the perennial switchover from spring to summer, the thawing of it all.

It’s an absolutely gorgeous stringing together of phrases and ideas. Take this little bit from near its beginning: “Spring was a time for change/ What else can be accomplished in the time it takes birdsong to reach coda?/ Bloodletting on the side of a stream, ice swirling in the soda, like a midsummer night’s dream.” It builds to a pastoral harmony of war: “Spring is done/ The battle’s been won/ And everyone survived the unloading of guns.”

Listen below.

Hot Spring is out 5/17 via Run For Cover.