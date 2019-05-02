It looks like we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for that inevitable Oasis reunion to materialize. Your boy Noel Gallagher remains busy with his High Flying Birds side project. He’s just announced a new EP called Black Star Dancing, which follows up the 2017 album Who Built The Moon? The new EP will be out next month, and it’ll feature three new songs and a couple of remixes. Along with that announcement, Gallagher has shared the title track, which suggests a bit of a new direction for him.

“Black Star Dancing,” it pains me to say, is not about boogieing to Mos Def and Talib Kweli — or, at least, not directly. (It’s also not about hitting the quan to David Bowie’s death-infused final album.) Instead, it’s an astral dance-rock thumper about more psychedelic concerns. The song’s house-music boom isn’t exactly a surprise; Gallagher did, after all, sing on the Chemical Brothers’ “Setting Sun” more than two decades ago. Still, it’s a song that instantly evokes the absolutely delightful image of Noel Gallagher in the club.

Of the new song, Gallagher says:

It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep AND ZZ Top FFS! … I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently … anyway, it’s ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!

Check out the song and the EP’s tracklist below:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Black Star Dancing”

02 “Rattling Rose”

03 “Sail On”

04 “Black Star Dancing (12” Mix)”

05 Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)”

Meanwhile, for unknown and possibly-unrelated reasons, Liam Gallagher has just tweeted this:

FUCK OFF — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 2, 2019

The Black Star Dancing EP is out 6/14, and you can pre-order it here. Hopefully, this will lead to some new interviews from Noel; that’s what we’re all in it for.