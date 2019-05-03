Operators – “I Feel Emotion” Video

Operators, Dan Boeckner’s synth-pop band with keyboardist Devojka and Divine Fits/New Bomb Turks drummer Sam Brown, are returning later this month with the new album Radiant Dawn. We’ve already gotten a taste of it in the form of lead single “Faithless,” and now they’ve shared another new song, “I Feel Emotion.” It comes along with a music video from directors Caleb Bardgett and Johnny Dunn “set in a world newly-devoid of human life, and these TV sets are the last artifacts of human emotion, playing loops from lost transmissions from some other space-time.” Devojka adds:

“I Feel Emotion” is a song for anyone who feels like they don’t know how to be alive in the world today. The video we made for “I Feel Emotion” is compound nostalgia. It was inspired by a video installation I saw at an exhibition at MOMA called “Toward A Concrete Utopia, Architecture in Yugoslavia 1948-1980.” The installation was a stack of TV screens playing short loops taken from what looked to be old commercials and footage of people in various states of everydayness. As a first generation ex-Yugoslavian, I was surprised to find myself fascinated and moved; the intimacy of a woman ecstatically twirling with her purse flung on her shoulder in her smart and modern skirt completely arrested me. I come from a long line of pain, and I’ve been estranged from my family for some years now. Making the video was a way to connect to this heritage; something equally familiar and foreign to me. I combed through hours of footage from old Yugoslavian films looking for those intimate moments — the moments that happen between the BIG EVENTS in our lives.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Days”

02 “I Feel Emotion”

03 “Faithless”

04 “(Public Void)”

05 “In Moderan”

06 “(Airlock)”

07 “Terminal Beach”

08 “(Object Sighting)”

09 “Despair”

10 “(Under Occupation)”

11 “Come And See”

12 “Strange”

13 “(The Radiant Dawn)”

14 “Low Life”

TOUR DATES:

05/28 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/29 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

05/31 Winnipeg, MB @ Good Will

06/01 Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol

06/03 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

06/04 Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

06/06 Victoria, BC @ Upstairs

06/07 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

06/08 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

06/09 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/10 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

06/12 San Francisco, CA @ Independent

06/13 Los Angeles CA @ Teragram

06/14 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/18 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

06/19 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

06/20 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

06/21 Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

06/22 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/24 Atlanta, GA @ Earl

06/25 Nashville, TN @ High Watt

06/26 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

07/10 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

07/11 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

07/13 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

08/29 Tromsø, NO @ DRIV Festival

08/31 Skopje, MK @ Zradvo Mladi Festival

09/01 Belgrade, RS @ Elektropionir

09/03 Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

09/04 Zagreb, HR @ Vintage Industrial Bar

09/05 Vienna, AT @ Fluc

09/06 Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

09/07 Berlin, DE @ Torstrassenfestival

09/11 Rijeka, HR @ Klub Zivot

09/12 Ljubijana, SL @ KINO ŠIŠKA

09/15 Colmar, FR @ Le Grillen

09/17 Luxembourg, LX @ De Gudde Wellen

09/18 Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

09/19 London, UK @ Sebright Arms

09/20 Bucharest, RO @ Control Club

09/21 Cluj Napoca, RO @ Form Café

Radiant Dawn is out 5/17. Pre-order it here.