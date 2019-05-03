Operators – “I Feel Emotion” Video

Operators, Dan Boeckner’s synth-pop band with keyboardist Devojka and Divine Fits/New Bomb Turks drummer Sam Brown, are returning later this month with the new album Radiant Dawn. We’ve already gotten a taste of it in the form of lead single “Faithless,” and now they’ve shared another new song, “I Feel Emotion.” It comes along with a music video from directors Caleb Bardgett and Johnny Dunn “set in a world newly-devoid of human life, and these TV sets are the last artifacts of human emotion, playing loops from lost transmissions from some other space-time.” Devojka adds:
“I Feel Emotion” is a song for anyone who feels like they don’t know how to be alive in the world today. The video we made for “I Feel Emotion” is compound nostalgia. It was inspired by a video installation I saw at an exhibition at MOMA called “Toward A Concrete Utopia, Architecture in Yugoslavia 1948-1980.” The installation was a stack of TV screens playing short loops taken from what looked to be old commercials and footage of people in various states of everydayness. As a first generation ex-Yugoslavian, I was surprised to find myself fascinated and moved; the intimacy of a woman ecstatically twirling with her purse flung on her shoulder in her smart and modern skirt completely arrested me. I come from a long line of pain, and I’ve been estranged from my family for some years now. Making the video was a way to connect to this heritage; something equally familiar and foreign to me. I combed through hours of footage from old Yugoslavian films looking for those intimate moments — the moments that happen between the BIG EVENTS in our lives.
Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Days”
02 “I Feel Emotion”
03 “Faithless”
04 “(Public Void)”
05 “In Moderan”
06 “(Airlock)”
07 “Terminal Beach”
08 “(Object Sighting)”
09 “Despair”
10 “(Under Occupation)”
11 “Come And See”
12 “Strange”
13 “(The Radiant Dawn)”
14 “Low Life”
TOUR DATES:
05/28 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/29 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
05/31 Winnipeg, MB @ Good Will
06/01 Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol
06/03 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite
06/04 Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
06/06 Victoria, BC @ Upstairs
06/07 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
06/08 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
06/09 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/10 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
06/12 San Francisco, CA @ Independent
06/13 Los Angeles CA @ Teragram
06/14 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
06/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
06/18 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
06/19 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
06/20 Dallas, TX @ Three Links
06/21 Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
06/22 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/24 Atlanta, GA @ Earl
06/25 Nashville, TN @ High Watt
06/26 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
07/10 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
07/11 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
07/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
07/13 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
08/29 Tromsø, NO @ DRIV Festival
08/31 Skopje, MK @ Zradvo Mladi Festival
09/01 Belgrade, RS @ Elektropionir
09/03 Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert
09/04 Zagreb, HR @ Vintage Industrial Bar
09/05 Vienna, AT @ Fluc
09/06 Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
09/07 Berlin, DE @ Torstrassenfestival
09/11 Rijeka, HR @ Klub Zivot
09/12 Ljubijana, SL @ KINO ŠIŠKA
09/15 Colmar, FR @ Le Grillen
09/17 Luxembourg, LX @ De Gudde Wellen
09/18 Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
09/19 London, UK @ Sebright Arms
09/20 Bucharest, RO @ Control Club
09/21 Cluj Napoca, RO @ Form Café
Radiant Dawn is out 5/17. Pre-order it here.