Diana Ross says she feels “violated” by an airport screener who touched her between her legs after she performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Motown legend says she blames the Transportation Security Administration for an “over the top!!” screening at the New Orleans airport that makes her want to cry.

TSA spokesman Mark Howell said in a statement to The Associated Press that the agency is still investigating, but an initial review of video of the screening indicates that officers correctly followed all protocols.

Howell says the agency is committed to treating all travelers with respect and courtesy.

Ross tweeted that she was treated like “royalty” while performing in New Orleans but “treated like “sh–” at the airport.

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com