Morrissey is in the midst of his Broadway residency. He’s been switching up the setlist for each show, and for night three last night, he opened with one of his biggest hits, 1994’s “The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get,” for the first time in 15 years. Morrissey also played the Smiths’ “Girl Afraid,” which he had only sung solo once before.

He also performed forgotten Viva Hat gem, “Dial A Cliche,” and Your Arsenal classic “You’re The One For Me, Fatty.” The rest of the setlist included the Smiths’ “How Soon Is Now,” “The Bullfighter Dies,” and “Alma Matters,” as well as covers of Jobriath’s “Morning Starship” from his forthcoming California Son and the Pretenders’ “Back On The Chain Gang.” Check out footage from the show below.