Vampire Weekend played their hometown concert today at New York’s Webster Hall as part of this year’s Red Bull Music Festival. The band played a seven-hour show, broken down into three sets spanning their discography.

For the second set, they ran through their new double album, Father Of The Bride, out of order but in its entirety. This was their first time playing “Rich Man,” “My Mistake,” “We Belong Together,” “Stranger,” “Spring Snow,” “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin,” and “Sympathy” live.

Danielle Haim joined them to perform her parts on “Hold You Now,” “Married in a Gold Rush,” “We Belong Together,” and “Stranger.” The other Haim sisters came out to assist on “This Life.” Danielle rejoined during the encore to cover Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town.”

They welcomed Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes to the stage to sing the last song of the evening, “Ya Hey” from Modern Vampires Of The City. Check out footage from the all-day show below.

married in a gold rush live debut pic.twitter.com/b6xt3fa6HN — Time crisis (@timecrisis2000) May 5, 2019

Dev Hynes came out for the @vampireweekend third set encore to perform “Ya Hey.” I lost it. pic.twitter.com/P30r4Fb6fN — A Ghoul Named Arya Stark (@yosoymichael) May 5, 2019

