La Neve – “Maximum Wage”

La Neve, the “more fully realized” version of Joey La Neve DeFrancesco, is a musician and drag artist who performs house and industrial music that’s known to dive into political concerns. The artist also performs guitar and vocals in the similarly political rock group Downtown Boys. Following up her brash American Sounds EP, La Neve has a debut album on the way, slated for this summer. Today, she’s shared the lead single.

“Maximum Wage” is a synthy, abrasive takedown of the billionaire class. In the song, La Neve encourages the listener to “cut it off,” in reference to the seemingly endless influence the mega rich have over most of our lives.

La Neve expands on the concept for “Maximum Wage” in a press release:

It’s a call to not only increase the wages for people at the bottom, but to cut off the rich from their already grotesque wealth accumulation. We can’t let extreme wealth continue to destroy our politics and planet.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/08 – New York, NY @ Trans Pecos

06/08 – Providence, RI @ PVD Fest

06/14 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

06/21 – Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Bar

06/22 – Ashfield, MA @ Ashfield Lake House

La Neve’s debut album is out this summer.