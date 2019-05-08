Brian Eno – “Like I Was A Spectator” Video

In 1983, legendary musician, producer, and ambient composer Brian Eno released Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks, an instrumental collection alongside his brother Roger and longtime producing partner Daniel Lanois. The music was created for Al Reinert’s Apollo 11 documentary For All Mankind and has been used in a number of other films including Trainspotting, Traffic, Drive, and 28 Days Later. Now, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the album will be reissued with a second disc of new compositions.

The Apollo reissue will include the original tracklist remastered by Abbey Road’s Miles Showell plus For All Mankind, 11 new songs designed to reimagine the movie’s soundtrack. The new songs mark the first time Brian, Roger, and Lanois have teamed up since the original Apollo album.

Today we get to hear the new disc’s closing track, “Like I Was A Spectator.” It arrives with 50-year-old footage direct from the moon. As you’d imagine, it’s very pretty. Check it out.

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1: Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Remastered

01 “Under Stars” (4:29)

02 “The Secret Place” (3:31)

03 “Matta” (4:20)

04 “Signals” (2:47)

05 “An Ending (Ascent)” (4:24)

06 “Under Stars II” (3:23)

07 “Drift” (3:05)

08 “Silver Morning” (2:40)

09 “Deep Blue Day” (3:58)

10 “Weightless” (4:35)

11 “Always Returning” (4:04)

12 “Stars” (8:02)

Disc 2: For All Mankind

01 “The End Of A Thin Cord” (4:08)

02 “Capsule” (3:13)

03 “At The Foot Of A Ladder” (3:35)

04 “Waking Up” (2:29)

05 “Clear Desert Night” (3:11)

06 “Over The Canaries” (4:41)

07 “Last Step From The Surface” (3:58)

08 “Fine-grained” (3:34)

09 “Under The Moon” (3:10)

10 “Strange Quiet” (4:09)

11 “Like I Was A Spectator” (4:23)

Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Extended Edition is out 7/19 on UMC. Pre-order it here.