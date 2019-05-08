Led Zeppelin Announce Documentary Detailing Band’s Early Years

A new Led Zeppelin documentary is on the way. The film, which is currently in post-production, is directed by Bernard MacMahon, who was behind the American Epic series that aired on PBS a couple years back. The movie will be shopped around at the Cannes Film Festival next week.
The film will feature new interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, and archival footage with John Bonham. It’s the first time the band members have participated in a documentary about the group.
Per a press release, the documentary will focus on the beginnings of the band, tracking their lives before meeting in 1968 and through to when their sophomore album hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, knocking the Beatles out of the top spot.
Each Led Zeppelin members have a press quote to go along with the announcement:
Jimmy Page: “When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”
Robert Plant: “Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story.”
John Paul Jones: “The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring that story to life.”