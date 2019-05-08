Led Zeppelin Announce Documentary Detailing Band’s Early Years

A new Led Zeppelin documentary is on the way. The film, which is currently in post-production, is directed by Bernard MacMahon, who was behind the American Epic series that aired on PBS a couple years back. The movie will be shopped around at the Cannes Film Festival next week.

The film will feature new interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, and archival footage with John Bonham. It’s the first time the band members have participated in a documentary about the group.

Per a press release, the documentary will focus on the beginnings of the band, tracking their lives before meeting in 1968 and through to when their sophomore album hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, knocking the Beatles out of the top spot.

Each Led Zeppelin members have a press quote to go along with the announcement: