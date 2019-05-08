NE-HI Break Up, Share Farewell EP XYZ

Chicago garage-rock quartet NE-HI are calling it quits. “We just want to say THANK YOU to everyone for the incredible support we’ve gotten from day one,” the band wrote in a statement on social media today. “Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives!”

But before the band shuffles off this mortal coil, as Pitchfork reports, they’re giving us one last piece of music. Today, they’re releasing a final three-track EP entitled XYZ, the follow-up to their 2017 full-length Offers. Stream it and read their full statement below.