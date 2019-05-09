Haybaby – “Get Down”

Haybaby are releasing a new album, They Get There, next month. In 2015, we designated them as an honorary Band To Watch a few months before the release of their debut album, Sleepy Kids. That was followed up the next year with the Blood Harvest EP. We’ve already heard the lead single, “Total Bore,” from that new record, and today we get to hear another new track called “Get Down.”

There’s something about the guitar work on “Get Down” that feels like a less punky, more lax Sleater-Kinney with regard to their sound on The Hot Rock. The ever-changing twangy riff when married with a snare heavy drum line gives it this sure yet questioning feeling. Even some of the vocalizations have this artful screeching quality that could totally be attributed to the stylistics of Corin Tucker. Lead singer Leslie Hong almost yelps, “I don’t need your help/ I get down, I get down on myself/ I don’t need, I don’t need your help.”

Listen to “Get Down” below.

They Get There is out 6/7 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.