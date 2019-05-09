At the end of the month, London grime king Skepta is releasing a new album called Ignorance Is Bliss, the full-length follow-up to 2016’s Konnichiwa and 2017’s Vicious EP. “The internet is making everything and everyone politically correct but that takes away the artistry,” Skepta says in a statement. “Ignorance Is Bliss deals with the yin yang of Life. True Skepta, saying it exactly how it is.”

Today, Skepta is releasing two new tracks to showcase two different sides of the album. The first, “Bullet From A Gun,” is a contemplative banger with bloopy production from Ragz Originale and Skepta himself; the second is “Greaze Mode,” which features Nafe Smallz. Listen to both below.

Ignorance Is Bliss is out 5/31 via Skepta’s own Boy Better Know label. Pre-order it here.