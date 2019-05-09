Ben Gibbard – “Filler” (Minor Threat Cover)

Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard has shared a cover of Minor Threat’s “Filler,” the first track off the iconic hardcore punk group’s debut self-titled EP. “I covered this only once at a solo show in D.C. in 2012. I felt like recording and sharing it today. enjoy,” Gibbard said in a brief statement on his SoundCloud, where he uploaded the track. Self-explanatory enough!

That 2012 show he’s talking about was at Sixth & I , a historic synagogue in Washington, DC during his solo tour that year. His cover of the track was played on the piano, resulting in (obviously) a much different mood than the original.

Death Cab’s most recent album, Thank You For Today, came out last year.

Check out Gibbard’s Minor Threat cover below.