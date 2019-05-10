Watch Renée Zellweger Play Judy Garland In Judy Teaser

Renée Zellweger is playing Judy Garland in the upcoming film Judy, which will hit theaters this fall. The movie is set in the late 1960s during Garland’s run of Talk Of The Town concerts in London, but in the teaser trailer that was just released there are glimpses of The Wizard Of Oz set and other periods throughout her career, so it’s clear the film will have a wide scope. Judy was directed by Rupert Goold and is an adaptation of the 2012 musical End Of The Rainbow.

“I had always wanted to make a film that explores great performance and its cost. The most fertile ground for such exploration seemed to be at the end of a lifetime of performance,” Goold said in a press statement. “For over 40 years Judy Garland had laughed and loved and entertained no matter what life threw at her, and her public adored her for it. But she paid a price in a childhood lost to Hollywood, an emotional exhaustion and a yearning for a ‘normal’ life beyond the rainbow. It is a powerful and moving story that I hope will inspire new audiences to discover Judy Garland’s joyous legacy.”

Zellweger is also releasing her first-ever solo album tied to the film as the focal point of the soundtrack for the movie, which will be put out on Garland’s original record label Decca on 9/27.

In the teaser, Zellweger sings “Over The Rainbow.” Watch below.