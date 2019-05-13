Yohuna – “Dead To Me” Video (Feat. Emily Yacina)

Yohuna’s sophomore album, Mirroring, is coming out in a few weeks. We’ve heard “Rain & Prairie Snow” and the title track from it already, and today she’s sharing “Dead To Me.” It’s a gauzy pop song that hangs with an air of malice: “Can’t trust a man once he’s bit/ He’ll come back to chew,” Johanne Swanson sings on it. “Yeah, you’re dead to me too.”

“The song is pretty intense, about cutting someone you’ve loved out of your life,” Swanson explains in a statement. “Strength to the people pleasers and codependents cutting people that feed off that energy out of your lives. That’s hard. File them away into the ‘Dead to Me’ folder of your heart and go easy on yourself!”

The music video for it is stellar — a tale of jealousy and artistic thievery in which a musician, played by Emily Yacina (who guests on earlier single “Rain & Prairie Snow”), kills Yohuna in order to get the song and is catapulted to fame because of it. “The concept and execution is owed to our brilliant director Mark Lukenbill,” Swanson says. “When they offered to do a video I had no idea it’d turn into one of the most fun, ambitious collaborations I’ve been a part of.”

Watch and listen via The Fader below.

TOUR DATES:

05/14 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

05/15 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar *

05/16 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell *

05/17 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight *

05/18 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 *

05/20 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club *

05/21 Washington D.C. @ Rock and Roll Hotel *

05/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall *

05/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle *

05/25 Boston, MA @ Sonia *

06/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (Record Release Show)

08/01 Catskill, NY @ Avalon Lounge

08/02 Burlington, VT @ The Karma Birdhouse

08/03 Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

* w/ TV Girl

Mirroring is out 6/7 via Orchid Tapes (US) / Fear Of Missing Out Records (UK). Pre-order it here.