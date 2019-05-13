Last December, video interviewer and beloved weirdo Nardwuar talked to Lil Uzi Vert, and it did not go well. Uzi wasn’t merely unamused by Nardwuar’s in-depth knowledge of his early career and interests, as some interviewees have been in the past, Uzi was straight-up spooked. Triggered by the mention of Philly DJ Guns Garcia, Uzi said, “He know too much. I can’t do this,” and sprinted away.

Nardwuar tracked him down at Rolling Loud in Miami last weekend. Again, it did not go well. He presented a Lil Uzi air freshener, which Uzi apparently has in his car. Uzi bolted after a few more personal non-questions. This time, Nardwuar ran after Uzi, begging him to say “doot doo” (Nardwuar’s sign-off.) Security guards blocked his pursuit. One guard relented: “C’mon man. Doot doo.” Watch it all unfold below.