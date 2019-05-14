Music Midtown 2019 Lineup

The mid-tier music-festival lineups keep on coming! Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival started in 1996, took six years off after 2005, and returned in 2011. This year’s festival will be the festival’s 19th, and it’ll come to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park 9/14-15. It’s only two days, so the lineup isn’t as overwhelmingly huge as the lineups of some other festivals, but this one has some pretty big headliners.

The two-night festival has four headliners: The dominant rap star Travis Scott, the full-steam-ahead Vampire Weekend, the shockingly resilient Broadway/emo survivors Panic! At The Disco, and Billie Eilish, the teenage pop weirdo who has apparently ascended to festival-topper status in the past few months. The rest of the festival is full of the types of artists you always see listed at festivals like that: Lizzo, Lord Huron, Kali Uchis, Walk The Moon, Local Natives, MØ, Sigrid, Taylor Bennett. You already know the deal.

Other than Billie Eilish rising to headliner status, there are only a couple of interesting little variations on this festival lineup. Charlie Puth, the UK pop star, doesn’t seem to play too many US festivals, but he’s on there. This being Atlanta, the festival will also feature 6LACK and Lil Yachty, two of the city’s homegrown stars, as well as persistently underrated local garage-punk crew the Coathangers. Also, Noah Cyrus, Miley’s sister, is on there. A year or two ago, Noah Cyrus made a real push to become the pre-Billie Eilish version of Billie Eilish. But Eilish is headlining, and Cyrus is in the sixth line from the top, so I guess it didn’t work out. You can find out all the details on the festival here.