Cave In – “Shake My Blood”

Last year, in the midst of working on the first new Cave In album since 2011, the band’s bassist Caleb Scofield died in a tragic car accident. In the wake of that devastating loss, the band decided to turn the demos they had been working on, all of which feature Scofield’s playing, into their new album. They’re calling it Final Transmission, named for a voice memo Scofield sent them after their final rehearsal that serves as the album’s opener and title track.

Final Transmission comes out next month. We’ve already heard one song from it, “All Illusion,” which was composed by Scofield and incorporated lyrics that Scofield’s wife found in one of his journals after his passing. And today, Cave In are sharing a second single, the cathartic “Shake My Blood.”

“The song ‘Shake My Blood’ was my first opportunity to express what I was feeling about the whole situation,” frontman Steve Brodsky explains. “It’s a mix of extreme grief, frustration and anger. I was trying to do something to gain the clearest answer about whatever the next move might be. We worked on the lyrics together, and all three of us sing on that song — Adam’s doing the high harmonies and JR is doing the low harmonies.” Listen below.

Final Transmission is out 6/7. Pre-order it here. Half the proceeds will be given to Scofield’s wife and children.