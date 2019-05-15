Lust For Youth – “New Balance Point”

Danish duo Lust For Youth, composed of Hannes Norrvide and Malthe Fischer, are releasing a self-titled new album soon on Sacred Bones next month. Following the singles “By No Means” and “Great Concerns,” the synth-pop outfit is sharing a third track — a shimmering, moody synth ballad called “New Balance Point.”
Listen and check out Lust For Youth’s tour dates below.
TOUR DATES
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/18 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
10/20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/22 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
10/23 – Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola
10/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
10/25 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
10/29 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
10/30 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ SF Eagle
11/01 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Lust For Youth is out 6/7 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.