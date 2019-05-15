Lust For Youth – “New Balance Point”

Danish duo Lust For Youth, composed of Hannes Norrvide and Malthe Fischer, are releasing a self-titled new album soon on Sacred Bones next month. Following the singles “By No Means” and “Great Concerns,” the synth-pop outfit is sharing a third track — a shimmering, moody synth ballad called “New Balance Point.”

Listen and check out Lust For Youth’s tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/18 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

10/20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/22 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

10/23 – Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/25 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/29 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

10/30 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ SF Eagle

11/01 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Lust For Youth is out 6/7 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.