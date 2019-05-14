The much-anticipated Wu-Tang Clan documentary premiered on Showtime last week, honoring the 25th anniversary of the group’s debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Of Mics And Men takes viewers through the history and rise of Wu-Tang. Now, they’ve announced a new EP, set to drop this Friday, to accompany the Sacha Jenkins-directed documentary. Wu-Tang’s last compilation album, The Saga Continues, was released in 2017.

The official Wu-Tang Clan Twitter account shared the news today in a tweet: “You’ve seen episode 1/ Wu documentary by now (and if you haven’t, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we’re coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you’ll be in late to work.”

You've seen episode 1/ Wu documentary by now (and if you haven't, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we're coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you'll be in late to work. pic.twitter.com/9tPXfDnWVv — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) May 14, 2019

Of Mics And Men EP is out 5/17.