Earth – “The Mandrake’s Hymn”

Earth, the long-running Pacific Northwest drone metal project led by Dylan Carlson, are about to release their first new album in five years. The upcoming Full Upon Her Burning Lips emerged as a stripped-down, organic collaboration between the band’s core duo of Carlson and longtime drummer Adrienne Davies, and we’ve already heard two of its tracks, “Cats On The Briar” and “The Colour Of Poison.”

Today, they’ve shared a third. “The Mandrake’s Hymn,” which stems from a handful of musical phrases and patterns that Carlson and Davies came up with on the downtime of their 2017 tour, is a slow, monumental swirl of heavy guitar and percussion. It is, in other words, right in Earth’s wheelhouse, and you can listen to it and get lost in it below.

Full Upon Her Burning Lips is out 5/24 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.