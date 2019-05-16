Open Mike Eagle – “Lit” (Feat. Father) Video

Every episode of The New Negroes, the Comedy Central show that rapper/comedian Open Mike Eagle co-created with actor/comedian Baron Vaughn, ends with an original song and music video featuring OME and another artist. So far, we’ve gotten “Unfiltered” with Danny Brown, “Police Myself” with MF Doom, “Woke As Me” with Phonte, and “Extra Consent” with Lizzo. Tomorrow, we’re getting a new episode of The New Negroes, which means that today, we’re getting a new song and video.

“Lit,” which closes out the fifth episode of The New Negroes, is a collaboration with Atlanta rapper/producer and Awful Records founder Father. It’s a zonked-out track about how popping pills and partying is basically just sitting around: “We at the party, this is it/ We ain’t doin’ shit/ All we do is sit/ And baby, this is lit.” The video, directed by Lance Bangs, is an appropriately druggy affair that dips into trippy The Sims, The Simpsons, and video game-inspired animation. Watch and listen below.

The New Negroes airs on Fridays at 11PM on Comedy Central.