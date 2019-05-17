Watch Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Too Much” Video & See Her Perform It On Corden

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album, Dedicated, is out now — read our Premature Evaluation review of it. Last night, she appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform its latest proper single, “Too Much.” She looks like she’s having a good time! Fun performance for one of the better tracks on the album. Her whole band was dressed in white and she brought along a couple backup singers; Jepsen wears a dress that looks like a checkered disco ball.

She also just shared a music video for the song, which finds Jepsen, alongisde a bunch of different doppelgängers (across all age ranges), dancing and having food fights and composing miniature figurines. It’s a hall of mirrors that was directed by Matty Peacock and Amy David.

Watch both the performance and the video below.

Dedicated is out now via School Boy/Interscope.