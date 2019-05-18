Watch Michael Sheen Sing Silver Jews On The Good Fight

Everything’s comin’ up David Berman! Just last week, Berman announced that he’s making new music under the name Purple Mountains and debuted the lead single from his forthcoming self-titled album. This is the first new music we’re hearing from Berman since he retired the Silver Jews project in 2009.

As it turns out, a Silver Jews song was recently featured on The Good Fight. Brooklyn Vegan points out that the CBS All Access series, used “How Can I Love You (If You Won’t Lie Down)” in a scene between the show’s star Christine Baranski and Michael Sheen. As the sleazeball lawyer Roland Blum, Sheen comes onto Baranski by singing the opening lines: “Fast cars, fine ass/ These things will pass/ And it won’t get more profound/ Time is a game/ Only children play well/ How can I love you/ If you won’t lie down.”

