Tyler, The Creator Returns To The UK 4 Years After Ban

Tyler, The Creator was banned from entering the UK for three to five years in 2015 by the Home Office, who stated that the rapper “encourages violence and intolerance of homosexuality” and “fosters hatred with views that seek to provoke others to terrorist acts.”

Now that four years have passed, Tyler’s returned to the UK to celebrate the release of his brand new album Igor, his first since 2017’s Flower Boy. According to The Guardian, Tyler planned to throw an impromptu concert in London, but the gig was shut down.

In a since-deleted tweet, Tyler said that the “cops cancelled it” due to overcrowding. The Guardian reports that fans showed up early and were engaging in disruptive behavior, including climbing fences. However, local authorities say that the venue decided to cancel the show, not police.

LONDON; IGOR; 3PM; WILL UPDATE YOU LATER WITH LOCATION pic.twitter.com/bscofwIxta — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 18, 2019

COPELAND PARK, BUSSEY BUILDING, 3PM — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 18, 2019