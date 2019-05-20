Nearly Oratorio – “Down To The Minute”

Nearly Oratorio is the ethereal singer-songwriter project of Australian musician Simon Lam, also of Kllo. We named him an Artist To Watch back in 2016. His newest EP, A Comforting Fact, is out soon via Solitaire. Following lead single “Juniper,” the latest track is similarly lovelorn, but pulses with conviction.

On “Down To The Minute,” Lam’s hushed vocals are accompanied by sweeps of string flourishes and aquatic synths. Despite the softness, Lam sounds fed up. “We’re down to the minute/ I couldn’t give a fuck,” he sings. “I was only in it for us/ Do we take me out or not?”

In a statement, Lam says “Down To The Minute” is about “taking yourself out of the equation as a means for others to progress forward, and not caring about what it means for you.”

Listen, and watch some nice footage of jellyfish, below.

A Comforting Fact is out 6/8 via Solitaire. Pre-order it here.