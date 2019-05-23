Hideout is a Manhattan-based psych-pop duo now composed of Gabriel Rodriguez — a member of Cults — and Scarlett Stephenson-Connolly. Following their last full-length, So Many Hoops/So Little Time, the group has been releasing singles here and there. We heard “Picture Falling” a few months ago and “Next Time I See You” recently. Today, we’re getting a new one.

“I Won’t Give Up” is sun-baked, laid-back, and tender. A woozy guitar plucks, a keyboard shimmers, and Stephenson-Connolly echoes Rodriguez’s calls for intimacy. “Time takes its toll,” he sings. “I need you to hold me, help me, touch me, love me/ And tell me you know.”

Listen below.

“I Won’t Give Up” is out now on Thrill Me Records.