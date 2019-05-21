ZZ Top Musical Sharp Dressed Man Slated To Open In Las Vegas In 2020

A rock musical based on the music of Texas trio ZZ Top is slated to open in Las Vegas next year.

Sharp Dressed Man is described in a press release as “an outrageous, bawdy musical romp about a Lone Star auto mechanic who becomes a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing hearts — and car parts — with the help of his merry band of beer drinkers and hell raisers.” It will be, as you might expect, “a rock musical with a wicked sense of humor and a heart as big as Texas.”

The show, executive produced by the band — vocalist/guitarist Billy Gibbons, vocalist/bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard — will feature such iconic hits as “Legs,” “La Grange,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” and “Cheap Sunglasses.” It is being co-produced by Caesars Entertainment’s Michael Gruber and Jason Gastwirth, along with lead producers Carl Stubner (the band’s longtime manager) and Prem Akkaraju (Tommorrowland: Ten Years Of Unity, Love, Madness And Magic).

“We’re excited about this fantastic project and look forward to hearing our music in a new innovative context,” said ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. “Fans have often told us that we’ve provided the soundtrack to their lives, and this is very much in line with that kind of enthusiastic thinking.” The show’s book is being written by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins, who wrote the teleplays for Fox TV’s Grease Live! and A Christmas Story Live!

