Lil Nas X Launches Wrangler Capsule Collection

Lil Nas X is gonna ride the “Old Town Road” wave ’til he can’t no more. “My life is a movie/ Bull ridin’ and boobies/ Cowboy hat from Gucci/ Wrangler on my booty,” he raps in the chart-topping hit, which just beat out Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care” to remain the #1 song in the country for a seventh week. And now, with the launch of his very own Wrangler capsule collection, that Wrangler on his booty might be Lil Nas X branded.

The collection, which finds Lil Nas X partnering with the denim label Wrangler and Columbia Records, includes T-shirts, jeans, jean shorts, denim jackets, and denim shirts, ranging in price from $39 to $149. And if you upload a photo of the back pocket of your Wranglers to WranglerOnMyBooty.com, you’ll unlock special behind-the-scenes footage from the gloriously star-studded “Old Town Road” video.

Lil Nas X is popular, but is he popular enough to bring back boot cut jeans? Only time will tell. Check out the collection here.