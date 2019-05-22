Fashion Brigade – “Middle C” (Feat. Frankie Cosmos) & “First Sunny Day Of The Year” (Feat. Phosphorescent’s Jo Schornikow)

Fashion Brigade is the new moniker of former Scotland Yard Gospel Choir leader Elia Einhorn. And although it’s ostensibly a solo project, it’s really anything but. Fvck The Heartache, his debut album, finds Einhorn playing host to a whole slew of guests — Shamir, Thor Harris, X’s Exene Cervenka, members of LCD Soundsystem, Dirty Projectors, Icy Demons, Prince Rama, and more.

We’ve already heard two songs from Fvck The Heartache, “Kissyface” and the wounded title track. Today, we’re getting two more, “Middle C” and “First Sunny Day Of The Year.” And like every track on the album, they feature some big collaborators.

The 30-second “Middle C” is a bite-sized chunk of acoustic twee featuring New York twee-pop queen Greta Kline of Frankie Cosmos. “First Sunny Day Of The Year,” on the other hand, is a sweetly catchy classic indie-popper featuring Phosphorescent keyboardist Jo Schornikow. Listen to both tracks via Consequence Of Sound below.